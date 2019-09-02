Cyber crimes: EFCC arrests 280 suspects in Kano

By Tukur Muntari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested no fewer than 280 suspects for various crimes in Kano State between January and August this year.

The Zonal Head of the Commission in Kano, Mr Akaninyene Ezima, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Monday.

Ezima said the suspects were apprehended for committing crimes bordering on cybercrimes, money laundering and other forms of crimes like ‘black money, wash-wash, foxy scheme and MMM’, among others.

He said the commission had also recovered N550 million and 690,000 dollars during the period under review, pointing out that the 690,000 dollars were recovered at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

According to him, the commission is currently pursuing 51 cases of various offences in courts under the zone.

Ezima said investigation into several cases had also attained different stages of completion.

The official advised management of banks operating in the states under the zone to improve their response system in order to protect their customers from being duped by fraudsters.

He noted that most of the crimes were being perpetrated during weekend days when banks were not operating.

“So by improving the response system of the banks, the banks can avert any attempt by such criminals to steal from someone’s account,” he said.

Ezima said the commission had embarked on sensitisation on how to protect themselves from falling victims of MMM, wash-wash and foxy schemed, among other forms of crimes.

He disclosed that the commission had held campaigns in Katsina State on how fraudsters operate.

The EFCC boss said the commission had planned to organise similar programmes in other states under the zone and appealed to members of the public to provide the commission with useful information that would help the commission to curb such activities of fraudsters. (NAN)