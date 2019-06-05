D-Day: Queen, others pay tribute to heroes

The Queen has paid tribute to the “heroism, courage and sacrifice” of those who died in the D-Day landings.

She was joined by 16 world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of history’s largest combined land, air and naval operation.

Mr Trump, on the final day of his state visit to the UK, said D-Day “may have been the greatest battle ever”.

Veterans of the landings in Normandy to liberate western Europe also attended.

Quoting a broadcast by her father, King George VI, at the time of the operation in World War Two, the Queen said the veterans of D-Day demonstrated “more than courage and endurance”, showing “unconquerable resolve”.

“The fate of the world depended on their success,” she said. “Many of them would never return, and the heroism, courage and sacrifice of those who lost their lives will never be forgotten.”

She thanked them “with humility and pleasure, on behalf of the entire country, indeed the whole free world”.

The countries represented at the event have agreed to make a joint statement pledging to ensure the “unimaginable horror” of the war is not repeated.

Called “the D-Day proclamation”, the 16 signatories – including the UK and the US – will commit to working together to “resolve international tensions peacefully”.

The countries represented at the event have agreed to make a joint statement pledging to ensure the “unimaginable horror” of World War Two is not repeated.

On Thursday, further memorial services are planned to mark the 75 years since the D-Day landings on 6 June 1944 – the start of the campaign to liberate Nazi-occupied north-west Europe.

BBC