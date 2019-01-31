D-G harps on need for digitisation of Abia state radio

By Leonard Okachie

Mr Uchenna Dike, Director-General, Broadcasting Corporation of Abia (BCA), has reiterated the urgent need for the digitisation of the radio station to enable it be abreast with modern broadcasting.

Dike spoke on Thursday in Umuahia, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), after defending the corporation’s budget before the Abia House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation.

He said that BCA was the only state-owned broadcast media yet to be digitised in the South-East geo-political zone.

Dike listed paucity of funds as one of the major challenges delaying the transition process.

He said that the Abia House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation had promised to ensure that funds were made available to BCA in the 2019 budget.

The director-general said that a lot of effort was being made to ensure transition from analogue to digital broadcasting.

” A lot of ground work has been done. We have received digital equipment for radio and they are about being installed.

“For the television, the person in charge of the project has been shuttling between Nigeria and the United States, where the equipment are being fabricated,” he said.

On plans to meet the National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) deadline, Dike said the commission shifted ground because of pressure from different states across the nation.

“But it is important that we have to be at the same wavelength as our sister-broadcast stations, because if you don’t modernise, you will face the danger of not being watched at all,” he said.