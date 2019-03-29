Dapo Abiodun visits Buhari

Ogun state governor elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun and President Buhari

Ogun State governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, along with his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako Oyedele.

They presented their INEC certificates of return to the president.

President Buhari, deputy-governor elect Noimot Salako Oyedele and Abiodun
L-R, Noimot Salako, Abiodun, President Buhari and Chief Segun Osoba

They were led to the State House by All Progressives Congress leader and former Governor of the State, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

The APC in Ogun went into the governorship election fractured, with the incumbent Ibikunle Amosun, backing a rival candidate Abdulkabir Akinlade of Allied Peoples Movement against Abiodun, candidate of the APC.

