Daura agog over Buhari’s re-election

Residents of the ancient town of Daura, Katsina, poured into the streets to rejoice over the re-election of their kinsman, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 76-year-old President was on Wednesday declared re-elected having polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 states, to defeat other 72 candidates.

His main rival Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 11, 255,978 votes and won 17 states and the FCT, to occupied the second position.

Youths gathered at the popular Kangiwa square in Daura, where activities including car and horse riding began as early as 6. 30 a.m. after INEC declared Buhari winner of the elections .

Some of the residents who expressed optimism that Buhari would complete the development projects he started, described the re-election as an “act of God”.

Alhaji Abdulmanaf Muhammad, the Northwest zonal organising secretary of the APC said: ”We are happy. The re-election of Buhari is as an act of God and clear manifestation of the will of the majority .

“The next four years of this administration, will be for consolidation, nation-building and cooperation.

“President Buhari will use his wisdom and experience to unite the nation. I call on the president to extend the olive branch to the opposition in the spirit of nation building and cooperation,” he said..

He appealed to the APC-led administration to reconsider bringing back aggrieved members of the party who defected to other political parties.

Also speaking, Malam Ali Rabe, a civil servant said: ‘we are so happy today. We cannot control our feelings.

”We pray for him to succeed in the next four years by repositioning Nigeria. We also look forward to seeing Buhari tackling the nation’s economic challenges, strict adherence to rule of law especially on anti corruption fight and attitudinal change amongst Nigerians,” he said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Lawal Garba ,a former member of house of representatives, described Buhari’s victory as the victory for Nigeria and the entire African continent especially considering the role played by Nigeria on the African continent on sensitive issues .

Contributing, Alhaji Shuaibu Wakili, the Katsina State chairman of the Rice Farmers Association, who glorified God for the victory of Buhari, called on members to pray for a successful tenure for the president.

“Hundreds of members of the association have benefited from the anchor borrower agricultural programme of this administration.

”We are looking forward to many more laudable programmes for Nigerians,” he said.