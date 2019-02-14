Daura Emir, 466 chiefs back Buhari in final campaign

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday night rounded off his re-election election campaign in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, bagging the full endorsement of the Emir, 16 district heads and 450 village heads.

The Emir, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar conveyed the total support of the emirate to President Buhari, when Buhari visited after a massive rally in Katsina.

Alhaji Farouk Umar pledged that the re-election of Buhari, is a task for all Daura people and all Nigerians who desire a peaceful, prosperous and stable Nigeria.

‘‘We believe that President Buhari, our son, has done well for the country and deserves a second term to consolidate on his numerous and remarkable achievements for the good of the country.

‘‘ The 16 district heads and 450 village heads representing religious and traditional leaders in Daura Emirate have pledged their full support to the President’s re-election because he has shown responsible and honest leadership,’’ he said.

President Buhari, who visited all the 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, thanked all Nigerians for the huge show of support.

He told the Emir he was encouraged by the show of love at every campaign stop, which had indeed energised him to do more for the country.

‘‘The crowd I saw in every state we campaigned was not a rented one. Money cannot buy them. People turned out en-masse to listen to us and I am encouraged by the willingness of our people to freely choose leaders of their choice and further strengthen our democracy,’’ he said.

The President used the occasion of his homage to the Emir of Daura to emphasise his belief that quality education remains a veritable roadmap to achieve a brighter future for the country.

The President declared that all he had achieved in life was because of the education he received.