Daura flood victims get relief materials

By Shehu Danjuma

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday provided relief materials to flood victims in Daura, Katsina State.

More than 300 houses were totally brought down while other houses, shops and farmlands were submerged following downpour on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Acting Chairman of Daura Local Government Area, Abba Mato, had described the flood as “one of the worst ever witnessed in the area”.

Areas worst hit were Kusugu, Sabongari, Sarkin Yara and Mazoji areas of Daura metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items donated by NEMA include Rice, Maize, Beans, Millet, Cooking oil and salt.

It also provided building materials like cement, roofing sheets, nails, ceiling, mosquito nets, blankets and mats.

Eng. Mustapha Maihaja, Director General of NEMA, represented by the North West coordinator of the agency, Mr Ishaya Chinoko, said that the donation was to cushion the effects of the disaster on the victims.

“We are aware that what we brought will not compensate what the victims lost, but we bring the items as relief materials,” he said.

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, advised the flood victims not to sale what was given to them by the Federal Government.

Masari who was represented by the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, said that the state government would also support the victims.(NAN)