Defamation: Contractor threatens to sue publisher

An Abuja based businesswoman and contractor, Ms Roselyn Unoarumi has asked the publisher of Pointblanknews Mr. Jackson Ude, to retract an alleged libelous publication against her.

In a letter written by her lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), dated Sept. 23, 2019, Unoarumi threatened to sue the publisher if the report was not retracted.

According to her counsel, the report published on the platform on Sept. 18, 2019, was titled “Buhari’s aide and mistresses fight over 5-billion-naira amnesty contracts, sex, pays 2 million naira for breast only”.

According to the letter, the publisher was accused of falsely and maliciously alleging that Mrs Uroarumi is sexually involved with the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Professor Charles Dokubo.

The lawyer described the said publication as baseless, provocative, defamatory, most disparaging and calculated to cause maximum damage to the person of Mrs Rosalyn who runs a successful verifiable business and engages in lawful contracts.

He confirmed that his client (Ms Uroarumi) denies any form of relationship with the person of the Presidential Adviser and dissociates herself from the one-billion-naira cash referred to in the deceptive and disingenuous publications.

He demanded an immediate retraction of the publication in the online platform in addition to doing same simultaneously in three national newspapers namely Punch, Business day and Thisday Newspapers within seven days on or before Monday 30th September.

He further sought that the publisher removed the said publication completely from the website within the said timeline.

He should also transmit a written apology to Mrs Roselyn Unoarumi as well as pay her a compensation of 50 million naira in cash for the unquantifiable damage caused her already.

It will be recalled that last year, a high court in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja ordered Pointblanknews to pay a total of 200 million naira on damages for a libellous story that it published and refused to retract after it was proved to be false against former Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.