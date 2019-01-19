Defections hit Jigawa PDP

By Abdullahi Shugaba

Less than a month to the presidential election, some heavy weights in opposition Pepoles Democratic Party (PDP), including a former governor of Jigawa state, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Those who defected are the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Sa’ad Birnin Kudu and former Senator for Jigawa NorthWest, Alhaj Danladi Sankara.

Others are former commissioners, special advisers, and members of the state and National Assembly who failed to secure tickets to re-contest.

The Former Deputy Governor during the administration of Lamido, Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad was also among the defectors and is currently the campaign Director-General of the incumbent governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru.

Mr Suleiman Bulus of the PDP accused the defectors as hungry politicians, looking for something to eat.

”I am assuring you, anytime if PDP wins elections, the same people will still come back and meet us, I tell you,

”There is no cause for alarm, PDP will still recapture Jigawa this year, we don’t want to talk too much, just wait and see,” Bulus said.

In a swift reaction, Chieftain of APC in Jigawa, Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia, popularly known as Baba Ishaq, dismissed the claim that PDP will still capture Jigawa in the upcoming elections.

”That is a dream; we have already killed and buried PDP in Jigawa, that is just an empty outburst,

”PDP will not do anything in Jigawa it is because of the good leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari at the centre and governor Muhammad Badaru in Jigawa that people are defecting to our party on daily basis.

”The APC administration under present Buhari was able to fight, corruption, insecurity and unemployment.

”Buhari was able to achieve a lot in just about four years of his tenure which the PDP couldn’t in its 16 years of administration,” he said.

Meanwhile, PDP and Social Democratic Party (SDP) are in secret talks to enter into alliance to wrestle power from APC in the forthcoming elections.

(NAN)