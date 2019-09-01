Defence minister tasks troops on professionalism, loyalty

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has tasked the troops of the Nigerian Army to carry out their operations with utmost professionalism and loyalty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gubio is one of the towns in the state that had witnessed attacks in recent times.

Magashi gave the charge when he paid operational visit to the troops in Gubio Response Area of Operation Lafiya Dole on Sunday.

He said that the Federal Government was aware of the efforts of the troops in combating menace of Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

The minister urged them to be efficient, professional and loyal, adding that loyalty was key to operational success.

He commended the troops for the achievements so far recorded in the fight against insurgency while assuring them of government’s commitment to providing the necessary supports for officers and soldiers in the front line.

“What we have now compared to 2015, is an indication that a lot has been achieved.

“I’m here on behalf of the president to let you know that we appreciate you, we love you and to also let you know that nobody has abandoned you.

“I wish you safe environment, I wish you successful operations so that in no distant time, we will end this menace.

“Whatever you need to do this job, the Nigerian government is ready to provide you with them.

“We will give you the best and we expect the best from you,” he said.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, has given the assurance that Maiduguri and other parts of Borno would not fall to Boko Haram.

Adeniyi assured the Minister of the unflinching loyalty of the troops to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces as guaranteed in the constitution.

He also pledged that the troops under his command would carry the directive of the president towards ending activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the region.

“I want to assure you of unflinching loyalty of troops under my command on the president as stipulated by the constitution.

“We are ready, willing to implement directive of the commander in chief. I want to dissociate the theatre command from cowardly information on the social media.

“Maiduguri is not falling. Magumeri, Gubio is not falling and is not going to fall. The theatre command is in charge of the north east and we are going to continue to be strong,” he said.

As part of the operational visit to the theatre of counter insurgency operations, the minister also visited the wounded troops at the 7 Brigade Hospital in Maimalari Barracks in Maiduguri. (NAN)