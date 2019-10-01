Defend Nigeria’s sovereignty CSOs tell DSS

The Conference of Harmonized Civil Society Organisations has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to remain resolute on its stand in defending the country’s sovereignty.

The CSOs at a rally in Abuja also paid tribute to other security formations for their diligence in securing lives and property.

Addressing the press on behalf of the 17 CSOs at the Unity Fountain, venue of the rally, Convener, Save the State Movement (SSM), Mr Solomon Semaka said the rally was necessary to assuage the barrage of false criticisms trailing the security agencies particularly, the DSS.

He alleged that many notable persons criticising the DSS under the guise of human rights abuses were alleged to have been sponsored by enemies of the state.

“The security agencies, particularly the DSS, over the last five decades dedicated to the protection of individuals, institutions, and the institution of state as one indivisible entity.

“The sovereignty of this nation has been zealously guarded by the department of state services in full complement of other sister agencies.

“This is the basis for our support to the organisation today because as representatives of the masses, our interest is protected by the activities of the department of state security and they must be commended.

“Nevertheless, our duty as society watch dogs remain sacrosanct as can be reflected in previous instances where we held the agency and other security agencies to account for their actions.

“We are proud to have overcome compromise. Today we are all united in solidarity only by the cord of national security which is under threat of few individuals.

“Recall that in the last couple of weeks a lot of unpatriotic characters have been sponsored by unpatriotic elements in the country to cast spurious allegations against the DSS,” Semaka said.

According to him, one of such instances include the arrest, detention, and prosecution of certain individuals who have severally pointed out their determination and resolve to overthrow a lawfully constituted government using force and other terror related antics.

“This is the highest level of treasonable felony and it behooves on us as Nigerians to rise in defence of our national unity and security once and for all.

“As civil society organisations, we have it on good authority that a certain Mr Omoloye Sowore was allegedly mobilised financially to overthrow the legally constituted government of the Nigerian state.

“We have evidence to this. Nothing can be more treasonable than the betrayal of the entire country for pecuniary gains.

“Those, who in the aftermath of the glaring consequences of such unpardonable offence, whom because of personal interest are playing the fundamental human rights and political cards need to be educated and this is the basis of this rally.

“We are here to enlighten Nigerians on the implications of allowing the legal and media blackmail utilised by paid counsels and social media influencers to hoodwink Nigerians.” (NAN)