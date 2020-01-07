Delta: Ayakoroma bridge not abandoned, captured in 2020 Budget – Aniagwu

……….Cautions Ayakoroma youths to shelve planned protest

The Delta State Government has denied reports that the Ayakoromo bridge project in Burutu Council Area of the state has been abandoned.

This is even as it clarified the the funds for completing the project had already been captured in the 2020 budget which had already been signed into law by Gov. Ifeanyi OKowa.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba, said the State Government was desirous of completing the project, assuring that work on the bridge will commence in the early part of 2020.

The Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative (IPDI) in conjunction with Ayakoromo youths had threatened showdown with the state government over the project.

Aniagwu however, urged IPDI and Ayakoromo youths to sheathe their swords and shun their planned protest as government had already made provisions for the completion of the bridge in the 2020 budget.

“As a Government we are committed to the construction of the Ayakoromo Bridge to link communities in Ughelli South and Burutu Local Government Areas.

“The Okowa administration is concerned about the slow pace of work on the bridge and had already taken steps to fast track its completion by making enough provisions for the project in the 2020 budget.

“The State Government remains committed to the development of riverine communities in Ijawland as well as other parts of the state and will stop at nothing until we give a new lease of life to rural and coastal communities in Delta State.

“I therefore appeal to IPDI and Ayakoromo youths to tow the path of peace even as Government is doing everything possible to make life more meaningful for them.” Aniagwu stated