Delta gets FG’s approval for Appeal Court

The Federal Judiciary has approved the establishment of a Court of Appeal in Delta State, the state government announced after its Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, announced that the approval was sequel to the state meeting one of the pre-conditions for the approval which is the establishment of residential apartments for judges that would serve in the court.

Aniagwu said “we are fortunate to be one of the states that have been approved to have a Court of Appeal division because before now we usually go to Court of Appeal, Benin division.

“And, for the Court to take off we have to ensure that we assist them by providing residential accommodation for the judges.

“The centre located at Mariam Babangida Way will serve as the court’s official quarters; so, for that purpose, the centre is being restructured”.

He disclosed that the council also approved the construction of 3.1 kilometres access road from Niger Cat junction along DSC/NPA Expressway in Uvwie Local Government Area “to enable motorists travel safely from the trailer park being built by government’’.

He added that the government approved the reconstruction of the 2.6 kilomtres Convent Street in Ika North East Local Government Area, with adjoining streets and the rehabilitation of failed sections of Udu road, starting from the bridge.

The commissioner stated that the council also approved the construction of a technical school in Uvwie and the reconstruction of water scheme in some riverside communities, particularly in Warri North in Local Government Area.

“This is with a view to ensuring that our people who live in the creeks have access to portable water,” he explained, adding that the government also approved the appointment of Fidelis Ifeyenim as Diokpa of Umute in Aniocha South Local Government Area.