Develop satellite towns, FCT minister urges Area Council chairmen

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged chairmen of Area Councils to develop infrastructure in satellite towns to make life more meaningful for the inhabitants.

Bello made the call on Thursday in Abuja, when a delegation of elected officials of the FCT, led by Sen. Phillip Aduda, visited him.

He said that infrastructural investment in the satellite towns would boost security, sanitation, education, healthcare and traffic management.

The minister said that the activities of area council authorities must be in sync with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)’s efforts toward quality primary education and healthcare delivery.

Bello stated that much would not be achieved by the FCTA except the area councils were proactive at the community levels.

“The level of responsibility bestowed on you as elected representatives of the people are enormous; the people you represent must be touched positively.

“Allocations meant for the councils are released promptly, so no area council chairman can complain of funding as hindrance,” he said.

He told them that primary education, health care and basic sanitation fell within the purview of the area councils, adding, “we can serve the people better through good governance instead of politicking”

The minister further urged the council chairmen to play active roles in the boards that they serve as members, to ensure effective service delivery.

“Mobilise your people to engage in more community service. With such synergy, the sanitary state of the localities can be made better,” he said.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Sen. Phillip Aduda, had commended the minister for the efforts towards enhancing working synergy with the area councils.

He reiterated the readiness of the elected FCT officials to support the FCTA in achieving objectives that would impact positively on the people.

In her remarks, Dr Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu, Minister of States for the FCT, said that there was need for cooperation and synergy between the elected officials and the FCTA.