Digital switchover: Group drums support for NBC boss Kawu

By Emmanuel Afonne

An Anti-corruption Coalition Group, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance has defended the Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mallam Is’haq Modibbo Kawu from alleged malpractice over the digital switchover contract.

It would be recalled that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is prosecuting top management staff of the NBC and a firm over an alleged fraudulent release of N2.5billion to a private company for Nigeria’s digital switchover contract.

But a statement signed by the President, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance, Mr Dominic Ogakwu in Abuja said such allegations were unwarranted, unfounded, misplaced and illicit both in content and characterisation.

The group regretted that a section of the Media had mischievously and falsely reported that the Board of NBC suspended the DG without any concrete evidence, noting that such action could demoralize the NBC boss from carrying out his professional duties.

“It is also on record that, a member of the Board, who is well versed with the modus operandi of the organisation has exonerated the DG from all the allegations and actually signed a press release in which he vehemently debunked the allegations.

“In spite of this, some individuals are bent on tarnishing Kawu’s hard earned reputation by allocating to him a name not befitting his character.

“Our coalition is saddened by the report which quoted an unnamed source for such a story when the reporter could have reached the chairman to confirm the authenticity or otherwise of the deliberately mischievous and unprofessional report.

“They have grossly misrepresented the facts of the matter. The DG is a veteran broadcaster for over 3 decades; he made those applications with his company in 2005 as a private individual and politician.

“He has rights to contribute his quota and experiences for national advancement. The group should have written for clarifications and avoid proceeding in error.

“The DG should not be distracted to enable him focus on how to achieve the mandate of the commission,” the statement quoted Ogakwu as saying.

He further dismissed that allegation stating that no one had the sole prerogative to approve the allotment of licenses.