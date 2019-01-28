Disability Law: Wake up call for action

By Felicia Imohimi

The signing into Law of the Disability Bill has been described as a wakeup call for action for the disability community, government and International organisations.

Mrs Ekaette Umoh, President, Joint National Association of Persons With Disability (JONAPWD), disclosed this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She said that the law provided persons with disability a legal framework that would protect their human rights.

Umoh said that there was the need for all persons with disability and relevant stakeholders to work together to ensure speedy implementation of the Act.

Umoh commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving a listening ear to the yearnings of persons with disability by assenting to the disability law that has lingered for over 17 years.

“I call on all citizens with disability, friends and families, International agencies, development partners and the Nigerian society to work closely with the community of persons with disability to see to the implementation of the law,” Umoh said.

She explained that the signing was in line with the country signing and ratification of the UN Convention of the Right of Persons with Disability.

The president specifically quoted Article 4 of the convention as saying, “any country who have signed and ratified the law has as a matter of fact put in place a legal framework to protect the right of persons with disability”.

Umoh noted that the law was not out mainly to criminalise but to checkmate all sorts of impunity with which people treat persons with disabilities.

She said that the law provided an enabling playing field for persons with disability to participate in the society and contribute to national development.

The president noted that the Act addresses issues bordering on awareness creation, human right, employment, accessible environment, political participation, right and socio-political issues of persons with disability.

“The law is set up to break down or remove those barriers affecting persons with disability in participating in the society.

“There is an interesting aspect of the law that says organisations must give five per cent of their job to persons with disability. We are also going to see to the implementation of that portion because the worst discrimination we encounter is in employment.

“Even when persons with disability are qualified, because of the attitude or perception of people toward them, they are denied jobs,” Umoh said.