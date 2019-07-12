Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce

Disney has cancelled a film premiere for Descendants 3 after the death of star Cameron Boyce.

Boyce, 20, died on Saturday after a seizure due to an ongoing medical condition, according to his family.

He was found unconscious at his North Hollywood home just a few weeks before he was due to walk the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Disney said that, instead of the 22 July event, the TV broadcast would be dedicated to his memory.

The Walt Disney Company will also make a donation to the Thirst Project, a water charity he was committed to.

Boyce also starred in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie and played Carlos de Vil, teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Descendants films, which told the story of the children of classic Disney villains.

A post-mortem exam was performed on Monday but more tests will be done before an official cause can be announced, the coroner has said.

After his death, his parents told ABC News: “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

