Divorced woman in court for refusing to leave ex-husband’s house

By Toluwanimi Adeeko

An Abuja businessman, Alhaji Umar Bello, on Tuesday dragged his divorced wife, Akbar, to a Gudu Grade I Area Court, praying the court to order her out of his house.

Bello is also seeking the court’s order to the divorced wife to return the Certificate of Occupancy of the house to him.

He informed the court that his 20-year-old marriage to Akbar was dissolved on Dec. 4,2018.

He further told the court that since the divorce, Akbar had refused to move out of the house and had also seized the certificate of occupancy.

Akbar, however, through her counsel, Usman Imam, denied all the allegations.

The Judge, Ado Muktar, advised both parties to go and prepare their witnesses against the next adjourned date.

He then adjourned the case till July 16 for hearing.