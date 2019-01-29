Dogara adjourns House of Reps sitting after crossing to PDP

By Taiye Agbaje

The House of Representatives on Tuesday adjourned its plenary session until Feb. 19.

The adjournment was sequel to a motion moved by the Deputy House Leader, Rep. Idriss Wase (APC-Plateau), at the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the lawmakers on Jan. 16 resumed for the 2019 legislative duty after the Christmas and New Year break.

Moving the motion, Wase, who represents Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau, said that the adjournment became imperative because of preparations toward the forthcoming general elections.

He said that the postponement of plenary sittings would allow members vying for one position or the other to focus on electioneering and other political activities of their political parties.

The Speaker, therefore, put the motion to vote and it was unanimously supported by the members.

NAN reports that the legislators after passing the Minimum Wage Bill did not deliberate on the 2019 Appropriation Bill, which still before the House, before moving for the adjournment.

Earlier at the plenary, Speaker Dogara, Reps Ahmed Yerima and Edward Pwajok formally announced their defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While Pwajok represents Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau in the House, Yerima represents Missau/Dambam Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

The legislators announced their resignations from APC in separate letters to the House of Representatives, which were read on the floor of the House by the speaker.

Dogara, who represents Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, said that they resigned their membership of the APC due to irreconcilable differences.

The legislators said that they defected to the PDP after due consultations with their constituents.

NAN reports that a gale of defections has continued to affect the lower chamber in the aftermath of the party primaries, in which several members failed to secure their parties’ tickets for the 2019 elections.

