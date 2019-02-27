Dogara solicits support for APC

Alhaji Ahmed Dogara, former Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State, has called on electorate to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9, governorship elections.

“As we prepare for the March 9, Governorship and House of Assembly elections, our candidates represent the best human materials for our dear state.

“Therefore, I enjoin our people to come out massively on Election Day and vote for them.

“We have since commenced massive mobilisation of eligible residents to come out and cast their votes come March 9 for our party candidates to ensure continuity in our state,” he said.

He commended security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for providing level playing ground for all parties in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Dogara also lauded INEC and security agencies for demonstrating high sense of professionalism during and after the elections.

He called on the electorate in the state to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the March 9, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

(NAN)