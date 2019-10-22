Don tasks media practitioners on effective, balanced migration reporting

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

Prof. Anthony Kanu of Tansian University, Umunya in Anambra State, has advised media practitioners to always apply a holistic approach that is data based and devoid of bias when reporting migration issues.

Kanu gave this advice in an interview with newsmen at a two-day capacity building workshop for media agencies on migration reportage in Abuja.

According to him, media practitioners need to report for all and not just particular persons, by so doing we will have a holistic reportage that will help national development.

Similarly, Dr Emeka Obiezu, the National Coordinator, Civil Society Network on Migration and Development, Nigeria, suggested that media orgnisations should have migration desks to handle issues related to migration.

Obiezu said that media professionals should appropriately and effectively play their role of enlightening the public on issues of migration, making good use of training and training materials made available by relevant stakeholders.

He added that the training was aimed at engaging media professionals on proper reportage, enhanced media reporting on migration, and contributing to efficient and effective migration governance in the country.

According to him, the capacity building workshop will also assist media practitioners to cover migration with more accuracy and humanity.

“It will also build the capacity of media practitioners on the provision of National Migration Policy, its coordination and implementation.

“It will equally increase their knowledge in basic migration dynamics, trend and management and familiarisation with Key migration terms, Migration dynamics, trend and analysis,’’ he added.

Obiezu noted that the media was crucial in delivering verified information, informed opinions as well as balance an inclusive narrative.

“The media organisation contributes and shapes the public, political perception on all aspect of life which includes migration.

“In many in stance such perception portrays migration as a problem rather than a multi-faceted global phenomenon with a variety of challenges and opportunities,’’ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the capacity building workshop for media agencies on migration was funded by the European Union (EU) within the framework of the EU-IOM Initiative on Migration Governance and Reintegration. (NAN)