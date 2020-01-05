DPR blames Kaduna gas explosion on illegal transfer of LPG to cylinders

By Solomon Asowata

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says preliminary investigations have revealed that the Kaduna gas explosion was caused by illegal decanting (transfer) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into another cylinder by operators of the facility.

DPR Head, Public Affairs Mr Paul Osu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

“In line with our regulatory oversight on the oil and gas industry, the agency immediately mobilised our staff to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.

“We wish to inform the public that we are carrying out further investigations on the incident, and we will update as soon as we conclude.

“The department will continue to monitor and sensitise members of the public on safe handling of petroleum products to prevent the occurrence of incidences like this.

“We appeal to members of the public to continue to assist in reporting the activities of illegal operators to the nearest DPR office,” he said.

Osu said the DPR was saddened by the unfortunate incident which occurred at an unlicensed LPG retail shop in Kaduna state, resulting in fatalities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that several persons lost their lives and many others were burnt in the gas explosion at Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna metropolis on Jan. 4.

The explosion occurred at about 1:00 p.m., at a gas shop located by the main road opposite Total filling station.(NAN)