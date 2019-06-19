DPR seals 14 illegal LPG plants in Abuja

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in collaboration with the Nigeria Securities and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) have sealed 14 illegal sellers of Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) known as cooking gas in Abuja.

Malam Abubakar Buba, DPR Abuja Zonal Coordinator told newsmen on Wednesday that the effort was to ensure that all retail operators were licenced.

Buba said that DPR had gone round severally to warn the operators, but they continued to operate illegally.

” We were able to seal about 14 plant operating illegally around this area.

“Our major focus for this exercise today is to make sure everybody have permit to operate,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the plants sealed were located around Galadimawa, Locogoma, Sunny vale and Apo Resettlement.

Buba said that of paramount importance for DPR was safety of lives and property because of the high risk associated with gas.

He said that the process of getting the licence was very simple as government wants to help grow small businesses to achieve LPG penetration in the country.

“If you don’t have permit like we said earlier, you should come to the office and with necessary requirement, you will get your permit so that you be able to operate.

“The safety of the people, the lives and property is very paramount, We are here for every Nigerian, to help everybody.

“The requirement are simple, get your company papers, make sure the site, side of the land and vessel, measure from vessel to the fence and the location must meet the requirements.

“if you meet up with it, you can now install your facility,” he said.

He said that DPR would continue to create awareness about this and also warn marketers that supply product to ensure they supply the correct people.

He said that those arrested by the NSCDC would be charged to court for prosecution, adding that DPR would continue to work with all relevant agency to ensure sanity in the system.

One of the retailers arrested who refused to give her name said that she had started the process of registration to get the licence.

“I cannot accept that I am operating illegally, I just came to my shop to collect something from a friend that does not know my house and they came and arrested me.

“I’m already trying to get the things they said I should get to have the licence,”she said (NAN)