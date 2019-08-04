DSS urges Nigerians to disregard threat of revolution

By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on Nigerians to disregard threat of revolution by Mr Omoyele Sowore.

It also confirmed that Sowore, who was to led a group known as RevolutionNow on a protest slated for Aug. 5 was in the service’s custody.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of DSS, Mr Peter Afunanya made the call while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the arrest of Sowore was for threatening public safety, peaceful co-existence and social harmony in the country.

According to him, the service is charged with the responsibility of managing, curtailing, containing and eliminating threats against national security.

“These threats include threats of sabotage, threats of subversion, threat of terrorism and of course, ethnic agitations, separatist agitations, economic sabotage and others.

“If we are operating as a responsible security organisation and someone is calling for revolution in Nigeria, we must understand the meaning of revolution.

“Primarily, it means a revolt, it means insurrection, it means insurgency, it means forceful takeover of government and we are operating democratic system in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is not a banana republic and cannot suddenly be made one. So, the DSS will not just seat by and watch individuals or groups wanting to rise and threaten the peace and unity of the country,” he said.

He said that there was apprehension and anxiety among citizens as to what would happen next because of the threat.

“We want to use this opportunity to assure law abiding Nigerians and the world in general that come Aug. 5 Nigeria will remain peaceful and there will be no revolution.

“We want to also reiterate that the plot by some self seeking individuals and group to cause a breakdown of law and order, cause disaffection, disrupt social and economic services will not be tolerated,” he said.

Afunanya said government had been elected democratically, adding that there would not be any forceful takeover by any individual or group.

The PRO said the DSS would work with other stakeholders to ensure that peace was maintained in the country.

He said that the service would do all it could within the law to discharge its responsibility to ensure peace and unity in Nigeria at all times. (NAN)