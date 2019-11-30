Dutch police search for man who stabbed three children

Three children were wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague early Friday evening, Dutch police said, adding that they were seeking a suspect.

National broadcaster NOS said the attack could not immediately be attributed to terrorism.

Police launched a manhunt after the attack, which took place on a busy shopping street near the city’s historic centre.

The area was cordoned off and dozens of police and ambulances were on the scene.

All the victims were minors and are receiving treatment in hospital, police said in a statement, adding that their families have been informed.

The trio was later released after treatment.

The stabbing happened at the Hudson’s Bay department store in Grote Marktstraat, the city’s biggest shopping area, which is lined with major retailers and brands.

Two teenage girls came running into the store after being stabbed, broadcaster NOS quoted witnesses as saying.

‘I saw two girls screaming and running away. A man fled. He jumped very athletically over benches to get away. He looked like a cheetah.

‘People were trying to get away but that didn’t work. I was shocked.’

National broadcaster NOS, quoting ‘varied sources,’ said: ‘At this moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive.’

Kuiper said police did not yet have a description of the suspect, but she said an initial police statement that he was a man in his 40s of North African descent had been wrong.

‘At this moment all scenarios are still open,’ she said.

Pictures from the area showed several dozen onlookers kept behind police fencing seeking a glimpse of the area where the stabbing took place.