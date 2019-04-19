Easter: FRSC warns motorists

By Bolanle Lawal

The Ekiti Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs Faustina Alegbe, on Friday called on drivers in the state to avoid excessive speed during the Easter celebration.

Alegbe made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti.

She also advised commercial drivers to avoid overloading, drinking while driving , making or receiving phone calls as well as other acts capable of leading to road crashes.

The sector commander further warned drivers to ensure they obey all road laws and regulations to ensure their safety and that of their loved ones.

Alegbe warned that there would be zero tolerance for road obstructions ,adding that lane discipline must be maintained.

She also urged drivers to be patient enough to check all the essential parts of their vehicles before embarking on any journey.

“They should check the engine, tyres, brake and other parts of their vehicles before embarking on a journey,”she said.

She said FRSC personnel would keep vigil at strategic places to ensure that there was free flow of vehicles during the celebration.

The sector commander, who gave the FRSC emergency numbers as 122 or 08077690550, urged motorists to work for a crash-free celebration. (NAN)