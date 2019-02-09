Ebonyi clinches two slots in commission

Ebonyi state has clinched two slots – position chairman and commissioner- in the 30 nominees as members of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).
President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the list to the Senate for confirmation.
In the list, Mr. Elias Mbam from Ebonyi would serve as Chairman while Mr. Patrick Nworu Mgbebu, also from Ebonyi would serve as commissioner.
The submission of the names for confirmation is in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).
The names were conveyed in a letter signed by the President to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, asking for expeditious consideration and confirmation of the appointments.
Mr. Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), released the list on Friday.
Below is the full list of the nominees as presented to the senate.
Ebonyi: Engr. Elias Mbam, Chairman
Abia: Chris Alozie Akomas, Commissioner
Akwa Ibom: Ayang Sunday Okon
Anambra: Chima Philip Okafor
Bauchi: Prof. Isa B. Mohammed
Benue: Samuel Adaa Maagbe
Cross River: Ntufam Eyo Nsa Whiley
Delta: Mr. Andrew Ogheneovo Agbaga
Ebonyi: Barr. Patrick Nworu Mgbebu
Edo: Mr. Victor Eboigbe
Ekiti: Amujo Philip Ajayi
Enugu: Mrs. Maria Chinyere Aniobi
FCT: Hon. Musa Tanko Abari
Gombe: Mohammed Kabeer Usman
Jigawa: Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel
Katsina: Alh. Kabir Muhammad Mashi
Kano: Barr. Umar Farouk Abdullahi
Kebbi: Rilwan Hussein Abarshi
Kogi: Hon. Suleiman Kokori Abdul
Kwara: Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman
Lagos: Dr. Wright Olusegun Adekunle
Nasarawa: Aliyu A. Abdulkadir
Niger: Ibrahim Bako Bagudu Shettima
Ogun: Mr. Fari Adebayo
Ondo: Mr. Tokunbo Ajasin
Oyo: Kolade Daniel Abimbola
Plateau: Mr. Alexander Shaiyen
Rivers: Wenah Asondu Temple
Yobe: Alhaji Modu Aji Juluri
Zamfara: Abubakar Sadiq A. Gusau
