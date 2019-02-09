Ebonyi clinches two slots in commission

Ebonyi state has clinched two slots – position chairman and commissioner- in the 30 nominees as members of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the list to the Senate for confirmation.

In the list, Mr. Elias Mbam from Ebonyi would serve as Chairman while Mr. Patrick Nworu Mgbebu, also from Ebonyi would serve as commissioner.

The submission of the names for confirmation is in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The names were conveyed in a letter signed by the President to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, asking for expeditious consideration and confirmation of the appointments.

Mr. Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), released the list on Friday.

Below is the full list of the nominees as presented to the senate.

Ebonyi: Engr. Elias Mbam, Chairman

Abia: Chris Alozie Akomas, Commissioner

Akwa Ibom: Ayang Sunday Okon

Anambra: Chima Philip Okafor

Bauchi: Prof. Isa B. Mohammed

Benue: Samuel Adaa Maagbe

Cross River: Ntufam Eyo Nsa Whiley

Delta: Mr. Andrew Ogheneovo Agbaga

Ebonyi: Barr. Patrick Nworu Mgbebu

Edo: Mr. Victor Eboigbe

Ekiti: Amujo Philip Ajayi

Enugu: Mrs. Maria Chinyere Aniobi

FCT: Hon. Musa Tanko Abari

Gombe: Mohammed Kabeer Usman

Jigawa: Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel

Katsina: Alh. Kabir Muhammad Mashi

Kano: Barr. Umar Farouk Abdullahi

Kebbi: Rilwan Hussein Abarshi

Kogi: Hon. Suleiman Kokori Abdul

Kwara: Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman

Lagos: Dr. Wright Olusegun Adekunle

Nasarawa: Aliyu A. Abdulkadir

Niger: Ibrahim Bako Bagudu Shettima

Ogun: Mr. Fari Adebayo

Ondo: Mr. Tokunbo Ajasin

Oyo: Kolade Daniel Abimbola

Plateau: Mr. Alexander Shaiyen

Rivers: Wenah Asondu Temple

Yobe: Alhaji Modu Aji Juluri

Zamfara: Abubakar Sadiq A. Gusau