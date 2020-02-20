Ebonyi lawmaker promises quality, effective representation

By Douglas Okoro

Mr Moses Odunwa, representing Ikwo South State Constituency in the Ebonyi House of Assembly has assured the constituents of his commitment to provide quality and effective representation.

Odunwa gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of a one-day town hall meeting he held with members of his constituency at Effiemgbabu Inyimagu in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was sponsored by the International Republican Institute, in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development.

Odunwa said that the meeting provided them with ample opportunity to dialogue on ways to enhance good governance in the area.

He commended the people for giving him their mandate and promised that he would deliver quality and effective representation to the constituency.

He said that the forum would help to bridge the gap between the electorate and their elected representatives.

The lawmaker said: “This townhall meeting is aimed at bringing the legislator, who is the people’s representative, and his constituents.

“The entire idea is to make us together, make us think together in order to promote good governance.

“The dialogue will enable us to articulate and prioritise areas of needs, which the people will want to be addressed and that they have done at the meeting.

“As their representative, I am going to liaise with relevant government ministries, agencies and departments to ensure that we profer solutions to their needs.

“As a legislator, we have our challenges and limitations but we will continue to do our best to ensure that we offer quality representation to our people.

“My best is that I will continue to keep a link, build the bridge between the legislature and executive so that the governor, who is an enigma in infrastructure development, should be able to address some of the needs.”

The legislator said that he had become an active voice for his constituency in the assembly.

He also promised that he would continue to project the interest of his people and ensure that he attracted more infrastructure and dividend of democracy to the area.

Odunwa, who is member, House Committee on Environment, listed the payment of tuition fees for undergraduates from the constituency in various Nigerian tertiary institutions as part of his achievements.

He also said that he had fixed four broken down community boreholes and facilited the grading of some rural roads, among other achievements in the area.

He said that the construction of over five-kilometre road, linking Agubia and Ndegu communities, were captured in the 2020 budget and that work would soon commence on it.

“The Universal Basic Education Board has started issuing contract letters for infrastructure development in primary and secondary schools in the state, so, part of the people’s request is already being taken care of,” he further said.

Some participants at the meeting, including Mr Brutus Orogwu (Aminyima Ward), appealed for the construction of the Abomege /Ameka /Onuigberi Road to ease transportaion in the area, while Mr Augustine Elom (Etam Ward) called for the repair of a dilapidated primary school in his ward.

Mr Uchenna Aganu (Ndufu Ikwo Ward 1) appealed to the lawmaker to assist farmers in the area to purchase fertilizer at subsidised price, while Gabriel Chukwu (Ndufu Amegu Ward 2) solicited support for women and indigent widows in the area. (NAN)