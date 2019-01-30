Ebonyi traditional rulers endorse Buhari

Like their counterparts in Abia state, Ebonyi traditional rulers Council on Wednesday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

The royal fathers have resolved to ensure the success of President Buhari in the February 16 Presidential election.

The royal fathers gave the assurance during an audience with the President at the Ebonyi State Government House in Abakaliki.

Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Mkpuma, said the endorsement was born of the robust relationship the president had with the governor, David Umahi.

Mkpuma said Buhari was deserving of their votes irrespective of party differences and applauded his determination to tackle insecurity in the country and fight against corruption.

They said that these efforts would translate to more votes for the president on Election Day.

The traditional rulers, who also endorsed the state Governor, Umahi for a second term, said they were happy with the leadership of the governor.

“Umahi, has virtually touched every facets of human and infrastructural development of the state.

“We the traditional rulers like other residents of the state have been rejuvenated and revived by the governor.

“We appreciate your dogged determination to maintain utmost security of the country especially your effort to eliminate Boko Haram and fight against corruption which has brought respect and integrity to the country among committee of nations.

“We believe that your robust relationship with our son the governor and your love for him and the state will surely earn you votes in Ebonyi irrespective of party differences,” the monarch said.

They told the President that Umahi deserved a second term for the sake of equity as the two former governors before him from other zones also had two tenures.

“Since the inception of the present democratic dispensation, Ebonyi has operated rotation of the governorship seat among the three senatorial zones.

“Thus North had eight years with the same man, central had two terms with same man and south is entitled to eight years with the same man.

“It is right and proper that tradition should continue. This is why we have endorsed incumbent governor David Umahi whose performance has been historic and superlative,” Mpkuma said.

The monarchs later presented 1,000 tubers of yam and 1,000 bags rice to President Buhari.

The Abia State Traditional Rulers Council on Tuesday endorsed President Buhari when he was in the state to flag off his presidential campaign.

(NAN)