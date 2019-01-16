Ebonyi will not allow second colonisation -Umahi

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Governor David Umahi has said that Ebonyi people would never experience a second colonisation and would remain united as Nigerians.

The governor on Tuesday in Abakaliki said: “Our people are determined to re-write their history.’’

At a ceremony to distribute 70 Hilux vehicles to security agencies in the state, Umahi said: “We are brothers and sisters across the Niger and no level of enmity wished by the enemies will help the country.’’

”Let us embrace love to engender oneness as this is the only way Nigeria would continue to remain as a nation,” he said.

The governor berated groups in the South East zone which declared that they would participate in the general elections to vote against him.

”I ask of the need to conduct governorship elections in the state considering what God has done,’’ and warned that he would not fold his hands and watch Ebonyi people being killed.

”When the military was confronted at Umuahia, 90 per cent of those that died were Ebonyi people and one person was busy talking about his dog that died.’’

”We would continue to collaborate with the Federal Government and security agencies to rid our state of criminals to sustain its rating as the safest state in the zone,” he said.

He praised the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python Dance III exercise for being a blessing to residents.

Umahi stated that the exercise which was heavily misconstrued by some people, has recorded no incidences or infractions, quarrel or torture.

”I believe that with the pedigree of the General Officer Commanding the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, his commandant and officers, we would continue to shame our enemies.

He said that the vehicles were distributed to appreciate and complement the efforts of security agencies in the state and particularly praised the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

”The NSCDC has formed the backbone of intelligence gathering and collaborates effectively with the police by demobilising and handing over criminals.

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Mr. Muhammad Mustapha, thanked the governor on behalf of other security agencies and pledged that the vehicles would be judiciously utilised.

”Ebonyi remains the safest state in the South-East zone and we would ensure that the rate of criminality in the state is reduced to zero per cent.

”We have been adequately motivated to perform optimally and we assure the people of the protection of their lives and properties,” he said.

Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Commissioner for Internal Security and Boarder Peace, pledged that the neighbourhood security watch would continue assisting security agencies to rid the state of criminals. (NAN)