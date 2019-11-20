ECOWAS Parliament key to ending challenges in West Africa – Lawan

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawal has commended the ECOWAS Parliament for being steadfast in the resolution of the many challenged confronting the sub-region.

Speaking at the opening of the Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, Lawan who was represented by his Deputy, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege urged the parliament not to relent in performing its core function.

The President of the Senate noted sadly that ECOWAS countries were facing challenges of poverty, accountability, transparency and climate change.

He reminded the Members of Parliament that they were key to curbing the challenges in the sub-region and advancing ECOWAS, noting that the executive relied on the guidance of parliament to perform.

“Our responsibility for legislation, appropriation and oversighting are integral part of governance, as envisioned by the framers of not just our Constitution, but in the tradition of our democracy.

“As Parliamentarians therefore we have to be above board in the execution of these roles, not only in the spirit of the times, but most especially to deal with common challenges as a region.

“This is my charge to us all as we converge for this Second Ordinart Session and I am confident that you are up to the task,” he said.