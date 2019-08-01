Edo: Obaseki reshuffles cabinet, assigns portfolios to new appointees

By Joy Odigie

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has assigned portfolios to recently appointed commissioners and special advisers after their successful screening by the Edo State House of Assembly.

The governor also carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle without dropping any one.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said that the development was part of the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting held at the state government house in Benin on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the portfolios are listed as follows: Marie Edeko; Ministry of Social Development, Damian Lawani; Ministry of Youth, Joe Ikpea; Ministry of Minerals, Oil and Gas and Momoh Oise Omorogbe; Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Felix Akhabue was assigned to head Ministry of Cooperatives and Wealth Creation while Moses Agbakor was given Ministry of Energy.

In the minor cabinet reshuffle, the former Commissioner for Agricultural and Natural Resources, Assemblyman Monday Osaigbovo, was moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, while former Commissioner for Education, Assemblyman Emmanuel Agbale, now heads the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Former Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs Jimoh Ijegbai is now in charge of the Ministry of Education.

The five Special Advisers who were appointed alongside the commissioners in July were also assigned portfolios.

Andrew Momodu is the Special Adviser, Public Order and Security, while Assemblyman Osaigbovo Iyoha, former member of the Edo House of Assembly, is now the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Edo South.

Also Magdalene Ohenhen, former Commissioner for Women Affairs is now Special Adviser Political Matters, Edo Central while the former Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly Kabiru Adjoto is the Special Adviser, Parliamentary Issues.

Assemblyman Ojo Asien, a former member of Edo House of Assembly is now Special Adviser, Political Matters, Edo North.