Edo workers, NURTW, others declare support for Obaseki

Supporters of Gov. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, on Friday, staged a solidarity rally on the streets of Benin City to demonstrate their support for the governor’s second term ambition.

The group, operating on the aegis of “Concerned Citizens of Edo state,’’ comprised members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Butchers’ Association, N-power, National Youths Council of Nigeria and Market Women Association, among others in the state.

The group displayed banners and placards with different inscriptions and chanted solidarity songs as they marched through the major streets of Benin City.

The state Chairman of NLC, Sunny Osayande, said that the governor had been performing creditable since his assumption of office, in addition to paying workers’ salaries faithfully.

Osayande, who was represented by his secretary, Osaro Imade, also said that Obaseki had been paying pensions as and when due, hence he should be re-elected for a second term.

Also, the state Chairman of the transport union, Odion Olaiye, said that with the level of infrastructure development being witnessed in the state, the governor qualified for a second term.

On his part, the state Chairman of the butchers association, Akere Odigie, said that the governor had worked hard on security, adding that he had succeeded in chasing criminals away from the state.

Odigie said that the masses were solidly behind Obaseki and advised the opposition to sheath their sword and support him.

The group specifically marched to the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Edo House of Assembly, where they were received by the state Chairman of the council, Roland Osakue, and Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, represented by his deputy, Justin Okonobo.