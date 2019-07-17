EFCC hands over seized building to VON in Abuja

The Voice of Nigeria (VON) secured from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a seized property belonging to a former Chief of Defence Staff, late Air Marshal Alex Badeh.

The property located at Plot 1386 Uda Crescent, off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2 Abuja is now the new headquarters of VON.

The Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu said with a successful fight against corruption, 70 per cent of Nigeria’s problems would have been solved.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Tony Orilade said: “The edifice is one of the properties seized from and finally forfeited to the federal government by the late Chief of Air Staff, Alex Badeh.

Magu, who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the Commission, Barrister Ola Olukoyede, said the hand over is a testament that the fight against corruption is real.

“If we are able to fight corruption in Nigeria concertedly, we would have fought 70% of Nigeria’s problem,” Magu said.

The Chairman of the Board of VON, Ibrahim Buba and DG, VON, Osita Okechukwu led other management staff of VON at the handover ceremony.