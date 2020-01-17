EFCC to strengthen existing collaboration with NYSC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reiterated its commitment to strengthen the existing synergy with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in combating crimes in the country.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, made this known when he visited the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme in Abuja on Thursday.

Magu said that youths are at the centre of the development of every nation, while the NYSC scheme ha sbeen the leading agency of youth development since its inception.

According to him, there is the need to harness the multiple potentials of Nigerian youths for national development and increase the fight against corruption.

“If the EFCC has achieved anything at all, the NYSC has been a critical partner in EFCC achievement and we can only build on what we have achieved.

“We want to further explore other areas of engagement of the Nigerian youths. The only recognised agency that can help us in harnessing the energy of Nigerian youths is the NYSC,” Magu said.

Responding, the NYSC DG assured EFCC of boosting the existing relationship between the two agencies.

He told Magu that Nigerians appreciate the efforts of the commission in its crusade against corrupt practices in the country.

Ibrahim said NYSC mobilises more than 350,000 corps members annually, adding that the scheme was ready to assist the commission through enlightenment and effective sensitisation on the dangers of corruption.

“We are always available and we are going to support you in sensitizing Nigerians on the dangers of corruption,” he said. (NAN)