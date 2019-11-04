Egypt: 83 militants killed in Sinai military raid

Eighty-three militants were killed in recent anti-terrorism operations in Egypt’s restive Sinai region, the military said on Monday.

The militants were killed in central and northern Sinai during raids that took place from `September 28 until today,’a military spokesman said in a statement.

The army said that a military officer and two soldiers were also killed or wounded in the operations.

The Egyptian military often refrains from giving a clear breakdown of its own casualty figures.

The forces seized weapons, ammunitions and explosive devices, the statement said, adding that the Air Force destroyed 14 hideouts and 115 four-wheel drive vehicles used by terrorists.

Also, 376 explosive devices and two tunnels were destroyed.

Sixty-one suspects were arrested, the military said.

Egypt has been battling an Islamist insurgency, mainly in the Sinai peninsula, since the 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohammed Morsi.

In 2018, Egypt started a nationwide security campaign against `terrorists and criminal organisations.’(dpa/NAN)