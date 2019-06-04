Eid-el- Fitr: Police, NSCDC deploy 9,882 officers to Borno

Hamza Suleiman

The Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) said 9,882 officers had been deployed to provide effective security during the Eid-el-Fitr break in Borno.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Tuesday that the command had deployed 8,682 policemen to provide adequate security.

“Our men, comprising of the comventional police, Federal Secial Anti-Robbery Squad, Explossive Ordinance Squad and men ofMobile Police Force, had been deployed in strategic places to ensure hitch-free celebration,”he said.

Aliyu reiterated commitment of the force towards ensuring total protection of lives and properties throughout the period.

Similarly, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Borno Commandant of NSCDC, said the command had deployed 1,200 personnel to collaborate with the police and other security agencies in providing security.