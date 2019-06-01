Eid-el-Fitr: Prices of rice, vegetable oil stable in Enugu

Ahead of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, prices of rice and vegetable oil have remained stable in major markets in Enugu metropolis, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A market survey conducted by NAN revealed that the prices of both rice and vegetable oil had remained stable in the past three months.

Some traders, attributed the stable prices of some foodstuff to low sales, Ramadan fasting and the economic situation in the country.

Mr Matthew Agu, a rice dealer in Akwata market, said that the price of 50Kg bag of foreign rice goes for between N17,000 and N19,000 depending on the type.

Agu added that the price had remained the same since March, as it was higher between December 2018 and Feb.

“From December 2018 to February 2019, the price of 50Kg foreign rice was between N21,000 and N23,000 but now it goes for between N17,000 and N19, 000,” he said.

Mrs Rose Chikwe, another rice dealer at Garki market, along Agbani Road, said that the price of 25kg had not dropped as it stands between N8,000 and N9, 000 since the month of March.

According to Chikwe, the price of the commodity has not increased sales in the market due to the Muslim fasting.

She said that she was hopeful to make huge sales after the fasting period, stressing that rice was one of the staple foods available for everyone.

“It is an annual occurrence, during Ramadan period, sales of rice is usually low, because the number of rice consumers is usually reduce,” she said.

She said that the price of local rice also remained stable as 50Kg bag of local rice goes for N12,000 while the 25Kg stands at N6,000.

Meanwhile, the price of vegetable oil is not left out among the food items that are stable in price.

Mrs Felicia Onuh, who sells vegetable oil at Ogbete market, said that vegetable oil had remained stable for the past three months as its 5 litres is sold for N2,900 while the 3 litres goes for N1,900.

Onuh said the stability in price of vegetable oil was as a result of low sales and the economic situation in the country, saying that many people had been lamenting over little or no money in circulation.

Mrs Happiness Ofor, another vegetable oil and food spices at New Market, said the prices of most foodstuffs might begin to fluctuate after Ramadan, as there would be competition among traders when number of customers increase. (NAN)