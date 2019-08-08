Eid-El-Kabir: FAAN strengthens airport security

By Adekunle Williams

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says airport security and other logistics have been strengthened to contain the expected increase in passenger traffic during the Eid-El-Kabir holidays.

FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, gave the assurance in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had declared Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 as public holidays in commemoration of the festive season.

Yakubu said the authority had also installed new directional display units to guide travellers, especially new ones, at its airports.

The general manager assured all airport users that Nigerian airports were fully ready to play host to air travellers during and after the holiday period.

She said the VIP Protocol lounges at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, had been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to passengers.

“This is part of our commitment to ensure seamless facilitation of our highly esteemed passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond.

“Also, maintenance of conveyor belts and escalators at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos has been completed and functioning optimally,” Yakubu said this in a statement.

The general manager advised the general public and intending travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel arrangements in good time.

She restated that receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials was prohibited and anyone found wanting would be apprehended and prosecuted.

Yakubu said FAAN was committed to its core value of safety, security and comfort of airport users in and around the airport. (NAN)