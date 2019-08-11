Eid-el-Kabir: Fun-seekers besiege Lagos Park

By Oladele Eniola and Funmi Gboteku

Hundreds of fun-seekers besieged the Ndubuisi Kanu Park in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Sunday to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A correspondent of NAN who visited the park reports that people of all ages were seen catching fun, while others were entertaining themselves with foods and drinks.

One of the fun-seekers, Mrs Lara Omoziku who came in company with her children, said the holiday was a moment to spend time with her family.

“I have been looking forward to this season. It is the only period that I have nice time with my family members and relations because of my busy schedule at work.

“This is my first time coming to this place and I’m really impressed with the place. I would be a regular visitor to this place, ”she said.

Mr Chido Chukwuma, a business man, described the serene environment as good for the health.

“I was looking forward to the break so I can get deserved rest from the stress of work.

“Coming to the park is perfect for me to appreciate nature and the environment. It’s so good for the soul.” he said.

Mrs Yetunde Abiodun, an operator of a bar, described the season as good for business.

“I have made good money at the park as this is a good place to do business at a season like now,” he said.

Mr Tunde Adewale, a student, noted that he was impressed with the park.

“I have been coming on several occasions and I’m really impressed with the environment and the maintenance of the place.

“The park is also clean and the officials must be commended for taking good care of the park.” he said.

An official of the park, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak, said the park had been attracting hundreds of fun-seekers daily.

“The large turnout of people in this park is a daily occurrence because it is clean, secured and of high standard.

“We intend to keep it this way; to maintain our standard and increase patronage,” the official said. (NAN)