Eid-el-kabir: Police beef up security in Ekiti

By Ariwodola Idowu

The Police say security has been beefed up in all the nooks and crannies of Ekiti ahead the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Caleb Ikechukwu, said this in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the move was aimed at safeguarding the lives and property of the people of the state.

Ikechukwu assured the residents of the state that the command had put in place a robust security arrangement to ensure hitch-free Sallah celebration.

“In view of this, policemen have been strategically deployed across the length and breadth of the state, with a clear mandate of ensuring a crime-free Sallah celebration.

“Men of special units such as SARS, PMF, Rapid Response and others have already been placed on red alert.

“The team and intelligence units and the anti-kidnapping and cultism sections, among others, have also been deployed to nip in the bud any violent crime that may want to rear its ugly head.

“Twenty-four hours surveillance patrols have also been ordered around the various praying grounds as well as event/recreation centres across the state.

“All our highways are being properly patrolled to ensure that travellers plying the roads are well secured,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Amba Asuquo, while felicitating with Muslims faithful and the people of the state, enjoined them to reflect on the reasons for the Sallah celebration and ensure peace at all times.

Ikechukwu, however, appealed to members of the public to alert the police and other security agencies whenever they noticed any strange movement or suspicious face gathering in their domains.

He urged them to call the Police Control Room on 08062335577 in case of emergency. (NAN)