Eid-el-kabir: Police deploy 3,500 personnel to strategic locations in Kwara

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Police Command in Kwara says it has deployed 3,500 police officers and men to strategic locations to ensure adequate security in the state throughout Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to him, the security measures were put in place to ensure that the twin event of Eid-el-Kabir and Dubar taking place in the state would be hitch-free.

The police commissioner felicitated with Muslims ahead of the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

“While appreciating the importance of the celebrations, the reason for the season should not be lost on all.

“There is the need to celebrate in peace, devoid of rancour and any act/acts that may jeopardise the peace the state is known for.

“The command wants to emphasise that the forthcoming festival is not political and as such, political slogans and foul languages will not be accepted from any quarters.

“Also, auto-mobile operators are advised to always respect the rights of other road users,” the police chief said.

He advised the general public to be conscious of their security and monitor activities of their children and wards during the festive period.

Egbetokun urged the people to report any suspicious movements and criminal activities to the nearest police stations.

The commissioner however, called the following phone numbers in case of emergencies:

09033871133; 07015338157; 08070734277 and 08125275046. (NAN)