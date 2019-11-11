Eid-el-Maulud: Okowa harps on unity, calls for prayers

Delta Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for unity among Nigerians, irrespective of political, religious and ethnic backgrounds, to enable the country to surmount its challenges.

He made the call while congratulating Muslims on the occasion of the 2019 Eid-el-Maulud to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Okowa, who made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, urged Muslims to pray particularly for peaceful and united Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to use the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace and unity in the country, saying that the country could only develop and surmount its challenges when it was peaceful and united.

The governor advised Muslims to use the period to reflect on the challenges bedevilling the country and to share with one another, whatever means of sustenance they had, to spread the virtues of peace, love and charity which Holy Prophet represented.

According to him, Muslims should follow the exemplary leadership of Muhammad by promoting and ensuring peaceful

co-existence within the society.

He charged Nigerians to eschew ethnic, political and religious tendencies in all their dealings, but work toward building a secure and prosperous nation where peace and justice and equity should reign.

Okowa pointed out that the commemoration of the birth of the Holy prophet should regenerate faith and bond of unity among Nigerians as one people and one nation, irrespective of diversity.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate all Islamic faithful on the occasion of the celebration of Eid-el-Maulud, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“It is a clarion call on all adherents of Islamic faith to rededicate themselves to upholding the admonitions of the Holy Qur’an in their personal lives and in their relationships with others.

“It is imperative that Muslims and indeed, all Nigerians use the opportunity of the celebration of the Prophet’s birthday to reflect on His teachings and live a life of piety, prayer, honesty, selflessness, charity and tolerance.

“As we continue to build on our ‘Stronger Delta’ vision, we will continue to partner our Muslim brothers living in Delta by promoting the welfare of all citizens while ensuring the protection of lives and property.

“I wish all Deltans, particularly the Muslims, joyful celebrations during the holiday as I also pray for the warmth of Allah’s love to fill every home,” he stated.