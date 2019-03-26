Ekiti driver who murdered colleague sentenced to death

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Tuesday sentenced 40-year-old driver, Ajibola Abednego to death by hanging for the murder of a fellow driver.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, sentenced the convict to death by hanging for the murder of a driver, Ojo Ogunsakin, 42, during a disagreement over loading arrangement.

“The prosecution has established the ingredients of the offence of murder against Abednego.

“May almighty God have mercy on your soul,” Justice Ogunmoye said.

The convict was charged with a one count of murder which contravened the provisions of Section 316 of the Criminal Code Law, CAP C16 Laws of Ekiti State.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the IPO, Sgt. Momoh Kamoru, the incident occurred on or about the March 10, 2017 at the Tosin Aluko Motor Park in Ado Ekiti.

Kamoru, told the court that an argument ensued between the convict and the deceased over who should get passengers first.

He told the court that the convict took a stone and threw it at the deceased which caused his death.

To proof its case the prosecution, called six witnesses including Sgt Kamoru, the wife of the deceased and Dr.J.A.Omotayo of the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital who conducted the post-motem examination.

Counsel to the convict, Mr Kayode Oyeyemi called two witnesses including the convict.