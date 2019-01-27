Ekiti election: Tribunal gives judgment Monday

By Ariwodola Idowu

Ekiti Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal will give its judgment in Abuja on Monday, ruling on whether Governor Kayode Fayemi was validly elected.

Ahead of the judgment, the police on Sunday warned politicians and their followers in the state against unlawful protests.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Asuquo Amba, gave the warning while speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti.

The commissioner, who was represented by the police spokesman in the state, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the command would not allow anyone to destabilise the state under the guise of protests at the outcome of the judgment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14, 2018, governorship election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, had challenged the declaration of Gov. Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as the validly elected governor.

Kolapo , who recorded 178,223 votes in the election, alleged irregularities in the election, won by Fayemi with 197, 459 votes.

Amba said the command’s ‘Operation make Ekiti Safe Squad’ was already on ground to tackle any unlawful assembly.

“This squad is a Joint Task Force comprising the police and other sister agencies with about 150 men

” They are spread all over the state and being overseen by the police. So, they are on ground to stop any unlawful assembly or stop any protest that could result in violence

” Though people are ready to hold peaceful protest but no one has written to us now to say that they would stage any protest over the judgment

” Even if any group would stage a protest, it won’t be one that will cause riotous assembly or that can be hijacked by hoodlums

“Again, whoever loses in the judgment still has the option of appeal, so violence is not the best option for it won’t be tolerated

“On our part, we are ready and we assure our people that there is no cause for alarm,’’ he said.