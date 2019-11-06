El-Rufai appoints more women as Special Advisers

By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai has appointed two more women as Special Advisers, according to a statement by his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye.

The new Special Advisers are among the 17 aides appointed by the governor on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Mrs. Stella Amako is now SA Community Relations and Hajiya Zainab Shehu, SA Social Development.

It said that the appointments bring to five the number of women among the 11 special advisers in the administration.

The statement said that the other appointees were Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

They include Aliyu Haruna, Youth; Ibrahim Ismail, Community Relations; Hafsat Ashiru, Administration, and Nazir Sanusi, ICT.

Others were Mohammed Shuaibu, Stakeholders Relations; Yakubu Yatai, Community Relations; Ibraheem S Musa, Media and Publicity; Ashiru Zuntu, Community Relations; Rabi Manchi, Legal Matters.

Also appointed were Mahmud Aminu, Legal Matters; Aminu Lawal Na-Anty, Youth, Sonia Bature, Environment; Kamal Aliagan, Public Communication; and Sakinat Bello, Environment.

Meanwhile, the governor has nominated Mr Mohammed Jalal as a Commissioner in the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.(NAN)