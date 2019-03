By Hussaina Yakubu/Kaduna

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has won in his Unguwan Sarki polling unit 024 with 367 votes.

He defeated his closest rival Ashiru Kudan of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP who scored only 59 Votes.

INEC Presiding Officer Abdullahi Hamza announced the result after collation and counting were completed.