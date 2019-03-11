El-Rufai thanks Kaduna people after re-election

Malam Nasir El-Rufai has thanked the people of Kaduna state, after he was announced Monday as the winner of the governorship election that took place on 9 March.
“Alhamdulillah! We campaigned vigorously on our record and continuously prayed for God to choose the best leader for Kaduna State even if that choice is someone else!! God has decided. We are grateful to over 1 million Kaduna voters through whom He made us the choice”, he wrote on his Twitter handle.
Announcing the result on Monday in Kaduna, the State Returning Officer, Prof. Muhammed Yahuza Bello said, El-Rufai, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, scored 1,045,427 votes to emerge winner.
He said the candidate, Alhaji Isah Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 814,168 votes
“Bello said Malam Nasiru El-Rufai haven fulfilled all the requirements of the law, and scored the highest votes is hereby declared winner of the Kaduna State governorship election.””
Bello said the APC won in 14 LGs while the PDP won in nine LGs that make up 23 LGs in the State.
According to him, the APC won in Ikara,Kubau,Makarfi, Kudan , Giwa, Kauru and Soba local government areas.
The APC also won in Lere, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna North and Sabon Gari, Igabi, Kaduna South, Zaria LGs.
While the opposition PDP won in nine local government areas, including Kajuru,Kaura, Jaba, Kachia, Zango Kataf, Sanga, Kagarko, Jema’a and Chikun LGAs.
The results are as follows:
1.Ikara Local government
APC:41,969
PDP:22,553
2.Kubau Local government
APC:57,182
PDP:17,074
3.Kajuru Local government
APC:10,229
PDP:34,658
4.Kaura Local government:
APC:8,342
PDP:38,764
5.Makarfi local government:
APC:34,956
PDP:22,301
6.Jaba Local government:
APC:6,298
PDP:22,976
7.Kudan Local government:
APC:28,624
PDP:22,022
8.Giwa Local government
APC:51,455
PDP:19,834
9.Kauru Local government
APC:34,844
PDP:31,928
10.Kachia Local government
APC:30,812
PDP:51,780
11. Soba Local government
APC:55,046
PDP:25,440
12.Sanga Local Government
APC 20,806
PDP 21,226
13. Zango Kataf Local Government
APC 13,448
PDP 87,546
14 Kaduna North Local Government
APC 97,243
PDP 27,665
15.Birnin Gwari Local Government
APC 32,292
PDP 16,901
16.Chikun Local Government
APC 24, 262
PDP 86, 251
17.Sabon Gari Local Government
APC 57,655
PDP 25,519
18.Lere Local Government
APC 71,056
PDP 45,215
19. Jema’a Local Government
APC 21,265
PDP 63,129
20. Kagarko Local government
APC 21,982
PDP 26,643
21.Kaduna South Local government
APC 102,612
PDP 31, 429
22.Igabi Local government
APC 102,035
PDP 37, 948
23.Zaria Local government
APC 111,014
PDP 35,356
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 38 political parties fielded candidates the Kaduna State Governorship poll.
NAN reports that the ruling APC, the PDP, PRP, SDP and APGA were most prominent among the Political Parties participated in the March 9poll in the state.
Join the Conversation