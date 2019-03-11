El-Rufai thanks Kaduna people after re-election

Malam Nasir El-Rufai has thanked the people of Kaduna state, after he was announced Monday as the winner of the governorship election that took place on 9 March.

“Alhamdulillah! We campaigned vigorously on our record and continuously prayed for God to choose the best leader for Kaduna State even if that choice is someone else!! God has decided. We are grateful to over 1 million Kaduna voters through whom He made us the choice”, he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Announcing the result on Monday in Kaduna, the State Returning Officer, Prof. Muhammed Yahuza Bello said, El-Rufai, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, scored 1,045,427 votes to emerge winner.

He said the candidate, Alhaji Isah Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 814,168 votes

“Bello said Malam Nasiru El-Rufai haven fulfilled all the requirements of the law, and scored the highest votes is hereby declared winner of the Kaduna State governorship election.””

Bello said the APC won in 14 LGs while the PDP won in nine LGs that make up 23 LGs in the State.

According to him, the APC won in Ikara,Kubau,Makarfi, Kudan , Giwa, Kauru and Soba local government areas.

The APC also won in Lere, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna North and Sabon Gari, Igabi, Kaduna South, Zaria LGs.

While the opposition PDP won in nine local government areas, including Kajuru,Kaura, Jaba, Kachia, Zango Kataf, Sanga, Kagarko, Jema’a and Chikun LGAs.

The results are as follows:

1.Ikara Local government

APC:41,969

PDP:22,553

2.Kubau Local government

APC:57,182

PDP:17,074

3.Kajuru Local government

APC:10,229

PDP:34,658

4.Kaura Local government:

APC:8,342

PDP:38,764

5.Makarfi local government:

APC:34,956

PDP:22,301

6.Jaba Local government:

APC:6,298

PDP:22,976

7.Kudan Local government:

APC:28,624

PDP:22,022

8.Giwa Local government

APC:51,455

PDP:19,834

9.Kauru Local government

APC:34,844

PDP:31,928

10.Kachia Local government

APC:30,812

PDP:51,780

11. Soba Local government

APC:55,046

PDP:25,440

12.Sanga Local Government

APC 20,806

PDP 21,226

13. Zango Kataf Local Government

APC 13,448

PDP 87,546

14 Kaduna North Local Government

APC 97,243

PDP 27,665

15.Birnin Gwari Local Government

APC 32,292

PDP 16,901

16.Chikun Local Government

APC 24, 262

PDP 86, 251

17.Sabon Gari Local Government

APC 57,655

PDP 25,519

18.Lere Local Government

APC 71,056

PDP 45,215

19. Jema’a Local Government

APC 21,265

PDP 63,129

20. Kagarko Local government

APC 21,982

PDP 26,643

21.Kaduna South Local government

APC 102,612

PDP 31, 429

22.Igabi Local government

APC 102,035

PDP 37, 948

23.Zaria Local government

APC 111,014

PDP 35,356

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 38 political parties fielded candidates the Kaduna State Governorship poll.

NAN reports that the ruling APC, the PDP, PRP, SDP and APGA were most prominent among the Political Parties participated in the March 9poll in the state.