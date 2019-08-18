El-Zakzaky: I was not detained in Nigeria, I lived large – Video

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has said that he was never in actual detention in Nigeria in the last couple of years.

In a video on youtube, the IMN leader said that he nad his wife had been living large, being in a large well furnished house and allowed to move freely inside the s=house without security presence.

He said that the only security presence were outside the building and at the gate, adding that the only time he felt imprisoned was at the Indian hospital.

”I have been about four years in prison now; a house fully furnished. In fact, our next neighbour was the senate president; a large house.

“I was free to move about. Similarly, when they moved me to Kaduna I was in the best best area – government reserved area.

“It is a house fully furnished with large bedrooms and I was free. I have never been in detention with police there; in fact, the soldiers used to stay outside at the gate. That is what they have been doing,” El-Zakzaky said.

The video was recorded while he was on his aborted medical trip to Medanta Hospital in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

So satisfied was El-Zakzaky about his detention experience that he said he preferred it to Medanta Hospital, which he now likened to the real prison.

” When we came here we were put in prison,” he said in the video.

Watch video:

”I will definitely prefer another hospital. I was told that some Shi’ite Ulama came and said I should be allowed to be treated in India.”

The Shiite leader returned to Nigeria on Friday, back to the commodious ‘detention’ in either Kaduna or Abuja.

His followers since his detention have been mounting demonstrations, especially in Abuja to get him freed.

