The Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Rev. Justin Welby has assured Nigerians of prayers from other countries of the world towards a peaceful and fair election.

‏

In his verified twitter account @JustinWelby, he said, “Around the world, we are praying with great hope for peaceful and fair elections in Nigeria, which build on the successful voting and calm transition in 2015.

“May God bless you in His power – and may He bless this wonderful nation. #NigeriaDecides2019.”